Maxi Jazz’s image – accompanied by the words ‘This is my church’, a line from Faithless track ‘God is a DJ’ – will now adorn the northern corner of the Holmesdale Road Stand.

From Saturday’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion onwards, every supporter in the Holmesdale Road Stand can access the area.

Supporters in the Holmesdale are encouraged to congregate at 13:30 GMT on Saturday, when Chairman Steve Parish and special guests will be officially unveiling the mural. Regrettably, ticket holders from other stands will not be able to access the mural.

The Chairman said: “Maxi was a great man and a wonderful friend, who loved Palace with all his heart. I would urge supporters located in the Holmesdale to spend a moment visiting this new mural, which is a fitting tribute to Maxi.”