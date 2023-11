Mere moments after the Eagles fell behind at Kenilworth Road, Olise responded with a goal of the highest quality, picking up the ball on the halfway line, beating his man twice and curling a fine effort into the far top corner.

The goal – which was Palace's 600th in the Premier League – has been chosen as one of the best scored in November