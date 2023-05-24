The winger has been in electrifying form throughout the campaign, becoming the first-ever Palace player to record double digits for assists in an individual Premier League season.

His tally of 10 assists during 22/23 is bettered by only three other Premier League players. Four of those came in the 5-1 win over Leeds United in April, in which 21-year-old Olise became the youngest player to achieve such a feat.

The winger also scored twice: a memorable winner against West Ham United, which was voted Moment of the Season, and an outstanding injury-time free-kick to secure a point against Manchester United, which won Goal of the Season.