With just two appearances under his belt this season going into the month, following his recovery from long-term injury, the talismanic talent returned to his majestic best over the festive period.

Despite a testing run of fixtures, Olise has scored four times – including a last-gasp equaliser against reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium – and registered one assist in his last four appearances.

His pinpoint cross set up Jordan Ayew for Palace’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, before the No. 7 struck impressive volleys against both Chelsea and Brentford inside four days, then put the latter to the sword with a wonderful individual goal.

You can back Olise’s bid to be named Premier League Player of the Month by voting for him here.