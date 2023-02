The injury-time effort was selected by a combination of supporters’ votes and a panel of experts as the league's outstanding strike of the month.

With his side trailing going into additional time at Selhurst Park, Olise stepped up to the mark to deliver an inch-perfect free-kick from close to 30 yards out, high past David De Gea and in off the underside of the bar, to secure his side a well-deserved point.

You can watch the goal from all angles below.