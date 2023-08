After four goals and nine assists in 31 games in his first season with Palace, 2022/23 saw Olise go from strength to strength in a red and blue shirt.

His first goal of the season was a 94th-minute winner against London rivals West Ham at the London Stadium in November 2022, later voted the club’s Moment of the Season.

He then followed this up with a last-minute equalising free-kick against Manchester United in January 2023, which won the Premier League Goal of the Month award and the club's Goal of the Season award, and ended the campaign being voted Players’ Player of the Season.

No Under-21s player in Europe’s top five leagues provided more assists last season than Olise’s total of 11, and he will look to add to that tally with Palace when he recovers from a long-term injury sustained with France Under-21s in the summer of 2023.