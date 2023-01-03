After taking part in Palace’s mid-season trip to Turkey, and featuring in friendlies against the likes of Napoli, Botafogo and Real Valladolid, Olise has hit the ground running upon the return of the Premier League.

His performance against Bournemouth was crucial as the Eagles ran out comfortable winners on the south coast, the highlight a wonderful assist for Ebere Eze from a well-worked corner.

Olise secured a whopping 31.3% of the vote, pipping Eze (21.3%) into second place. Jordan Ayew, who demonstrated his own versatility with an excellent performance at centre-forward against the Cherries, came in third (13.1%).

Check out the results in the poll!