The winger was once again a fan favourite over the festive period, earning 65.6% of your votes for the cinch Player of the Month award, beating out the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta, Chris Richards, Jordan Ayew and Marc Guéhi.

His stunning volley at the far post, where he got on the end of an Ayew cross with the outside of his boot, against Brentford won the Goal of the Month award, with 34.9% of your votes.

The No. 7 even took both second and third place in the latter award, with his second goal against Brentford and effort against Chelsea three days earlier respectively.

Olise was presented with both awards by Security Guard and devoted Palace fan Pete; check out the video below!