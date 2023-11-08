Speaking with Palace TV after signing his contract, Jemide said: “I’m really excited, even just saying that [I’m a professional footballer] gives me a bit of a buzz.

"It’s something that you dream about when you’re a kid, and to finally be able to call myself a professional footballer makes me really happy.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “Mofe is a young player with a lot of potential. Since he joined the club he has worked tirelessly both on and off the pitch to improve and develop his game and earn his first professional contract.

“He did exceptionally well in his first season with the U18s playing above his own age group last season to earn a scholarship in the summer and also represent England at the U17 Euros.

“Now that he has his first professional contract, I believe he will continue working hard at his game as a centre half to progress through the club.”