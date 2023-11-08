Crystal Palace Academy defender Mofe Jemide has signed a professional contract with the club.
The 17-year-old centre-back was a staple in Rob Quinn's Under-18s side last season, playing in 25 out of a possible 26 games in all competitions.
Jemide joined Palace from Barent at Under-13s and has consistently impressed coaches at every level he's played at since arriving in South London. He has repeatedly played above his age group, even featuring for the Under-21s in their pre-season tour of Salt Lake City in 2023/24.
The defender was a part of the Palace Under-15s side which finished runners up in the U15 Floodlit Cup National final in 2021/22. He has also represented England Under-17s at the UEFA European U17 Championship.
01 / 05
Speaking with Palace TV after signing his contract, Jemide said: “I’m really excited, even just saying that [I’m a professional footballer] gives me a bit of a buzz.
"It’s something that you dream about when you’re a kid, and to finally be able to call myself a professional footballer makes me really happy.”
Academy Director Gary Issott added: “Mofe is a young player with a lot of potential. Since he joined the club he has worked tirelessly both on and off the pitch to improve and develop his game and earn his first professional contract.
“He did exceptionally well in his first season with the U18s playing above his own age group last season to earn a scholarship in the summer and also represent England at the U17 Euros.
“Now that he has his first professional contract, I believe he will continue working hard at his game as a centre half to progress through the club.”