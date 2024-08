The 22-year-old heads to Ligue 1 to join a Rennes side aiming for European qualification in the current campaign, having finished 10th last season, just six points outside the UEFA Conference League places.

Ahamada joined Palace from Stuttgart in 2023, and has since made 31 appearances for the club. He will be looking to gain valuable experience on loan at Roazhon Park.

Everybody at Crystal Palace wishes Naouirou the very best of luck for his time at Rennes.