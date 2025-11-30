Heavily inspired by our heritage, and emblazoned with our retro crest, the Vintage Collection – which includes a varsity jacket; a track jacket and matching bottoms; a retro match shirt; and a t-shirt – provides a fresh twist on classic Palace style.

The standout piece of the Collection, the match shirt, echoes the jerseys worn by Palace in their unforgettable campaigns of the 1990s, with classic red-and-blue stripes, white detailing on the collar and sleeve cuffs, and the club’s retro crest on the chest.

Items from the Collection will be worn by Oliver Glasner’s Eagles as they walk out ahead of today’s Premier League clash against Manchester United at Selhurst Park, set to be played in front of a watching TV audience of millions around the world.

The Vintage Collection is available to buy online now, and in the Selhurst Park Club Shop.