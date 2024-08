The 26-year-old forward heads to the King Power for the 2024/25 campaign, where he reunites with former Eagle Jordan Ayew, who left on a permanent basis this summer.

Edouard has made 103 appearances for the club, scoring 21 goals over three seasons after arriving from Celtic, including a brace on his debut at Selhurst Park against Tottenham Hotspur.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Odsonne the best of luck at Leicester City this season.