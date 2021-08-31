The 23-year-old striker arrives in south London having scored three goals already in the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership, taking his tally with Celtic to an impressive 86 goals from 179 appearances.

He becomes the seventh signing under Patrick Vieira.

Born in French Guiana, Edouard began his career in France with AF Bobigny and the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. He came to the fore in PSG’s development system as a prolific forward, netting over 60 goals in two seasons across teams and scoring just as much at international level; Edouard bagged 17 goals from 15 France Under-17 appearances.