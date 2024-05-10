The Eagles evoked shades of Don Rogers and the team of 1972 as they scored twice either side of half-time – striking the post to be denied a fifth – to secure one of the great modern results at Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise bagged a brace, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell also getting on the scoresheet, while Dean Henderson and his defenders earned a well-deserved clean sheet.

Palace were recognised by an LMA panel possessing experience at the highest level: Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Chris Hughton, Rachel Yankey, Les Ferdinand, Clarie Tomlinson, Dave Bassett and Barry Fry.

The manager and the team were presented with the award at the training ground – and the manager discussed the result in his press conference, impressing the fact that it was the future, rather than the past, that would motivate his side.