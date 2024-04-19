The manager was presented the award at the training ground, and stated in his press conference on Friday that the result should be a boost for the players, but that they have to prove that they can keep on improving rather than resting on their laurels.

“That’s the most important thing: we don't say, ‘last week we won against Liverpool, so that means automatically we win against West Ham, no?’

“It's important that we show the players what they did well – it was the intensity of the spirit, so this is the benchmark because this doesn't depend on playing football. This is our attitude, our mentality, and this is always what we expect from us, from ourselves, performing on the best level in spirit and mentality.

“It was a good game and we were rewarded with three points. But again, it's now looking to the next games and not looking backwards.”