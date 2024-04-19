Palace were written off by many pundits before travelling to face Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp’s side aimed to keep up the pressure at the top of the table.
But the Eagles scored early through Ebere Eze and dominated large parts of the match, holding on in the second-half to earn a deserved three points.
Glasner’s side were recognised by the LMA panel, comprising stellar names and unrivalled experience in the game: Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Chris Hughton, Rachel Yankey, Les Ferdinand, Clarie Tomlinson, Dave Bassett and Barry Fry.