Michael Angerschmid, Ronald Brunmayr and Emanuel Pogatetz join Paddy McCarthy as assistant coaches, whilst Michael Berktold joins as fitness and conditioning coach, alongside Dean Kiely as goalkeeper coach.

Find out more about each member of the coaching staff (from left-to-right in the photo above, not including Glasner):

Dean Kiely

Goalkeeper coach

Kiely continues as goalkeeper coach, a role he has fulfilled with Palace since January 2018 and with the Republic of Ireland national team since 2021.

The former Irish goalkeeper made over 650 club appearances across a decorated playing career in English football spanning over 20 years, also winning 11 caps for his country.

Ronald Brunmayr

Assistant coach

As a player, Brunmayr topped the Austrian Bundesliga’s goalscoring charts in 2001/02 and was named Footballer of the Year. He won eight caps for Austria, scoring once, and twice played alongside Glasner at SV Ried, as well as Grazer AK, where he won the Austrian Cup, among other clubs.

Transitioning into coaching at LASK, Brunmayr subsequently managed FC Blau-Weiss Linz to the 2020/21 second-tier title in Austria, before joining Glasner’s coaching staff at Eintracht Frankfurt that summer ahead of their impressive tenure.

Michael Angerschmid

Assistant coach

A teammate of Glasner’s during 14 years at SV Ried – where he made over 400 appearances and won the Austrian Cup – Angerschmid undertook several coaching roles with the club until 2014.

Angerschmid then served as Glasner’s assistant coach at LASK between 2015 and 2019, helping the Austrian club rise from the second division to the UEFA Champions League qualifiers in that time, before working as an assistant coach during Glasner's successful spells at both VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Paddy McCarthy

Assistant coach

McCarthy has been associated with Crystal Palace for almost 16 years, having first joined the club in the summer of 2008.

The former defender made 151 appearances across eight seasons in south London as a player, before moving into roles as Under-18s coach, Under-23s Head Coach and – last year – joining Palace’s first-team coaching staff.

Emanuel Pogatetz

Assistant coach

Capped 61 times by Austria, Pogatetz made 158 appearances for Middlesbrough – 110 in the Premier League – in the mid-2000s, also representing Spartak Moscow, Hannover 96, VfL Wolfsburg, West Ham United, Columbus Crew and Union Berlin, among other sides. He retired from playing in 2019.

In the 2020/21 season, Pogatetz worked as an assistant coach at LASK, honing his coaching with the Upper Austrian Academy and with Juniors OÖ. He served as assistant coach at SKN St. Pölten between June 2021 and October 2023, before joining Austria Vienna’s ‘Young Violets’ as coach in January, from where he moves to Palace.

Michael Berktold

Fitness and conditioning coach

Fitness and conditioning coach Berktold previously served under Glasner at both LASK and VfL Wolfsburg.

He has most recently worked at FC Red Bull Salzburg.