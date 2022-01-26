Webber joined Palace at the end of 2015/16 from Glentoran and went on to sign a professional contract after winning the league with the Under-18s in 2017/18.

Since then he has been a key part of the Under-23s, starting 17 league games in the campaign that saw Palace promoted to the Premier League 2. His performances in south London also earned recognition with Northern Ireland Under-21s and a loan to Dover Athletic.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Ollie the best of luck in the next step of his career, and thanks him for his efforts while with the club.