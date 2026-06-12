...But soon excitement will be building towards the new campaign, with the first major landmark on the road to 2026/27 fast approaching.

Just one week from today on Friday, 19th June, Crystal Palace's Premier League schedule for the new season will be known.

The time to mark in your diary is 10:00 BST, but make sure you've Downloaded the official Crystal Palace App for free now, and be notified the second our fixtures drop.

What are the key dates to look out for?

The Premier League season will commence on the weekend of Saturday 22/Sunday 23 August. However, as has been the case in recent years, there is a possibility one fixture is moved to the Friday night (21) for television broadcast in the UK.

This is later than has been the case in recent years. The date has been selected to allow players recovery time following the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals.