The European Tour goes on!

As Conference League winners, Palace qualify for the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League, the second-tier European club competition.

Once more, the Eagles will avoid the qualifying rounds and go directly into the league phase of the tournament.

The 36-team league phase is similar to the format used in the Conference League. However, there is one significant difference.

In the league phase of the Europa League, each side plays eight games rather six, meaning two extra matchdays in this round.

The top eight finishers in the league table will progress directly to the Round of 16. Sides ranking 9th-24th will go into a play-off round, where the eight winners then move onto the last 16.

Sides finishing 25th and below are eliminated.

The knockout phase of the competition mirrors the Conference League.

All knockout ties are contested home and away over two legs, with extra-time, and potentially a penalty shootout, taking place if the score is level on aggregate at the full-time in the second leg.

Away goals are no longer used as a tiebreaker. The final is the only round that is played as a one-off tie at a neutral venue.