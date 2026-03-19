Thursday's 2-1 aggregate win over AEK Larnaca saw Palace book their place in the quarter-finals.

Fiorentina managed to get past Raków 4-2 on aggregate in their Round of 16 tie, securing their own progression and setting up a meeting with Palace next month.

The first leg will be played at Selhurst Park on Thursday, 9th April. The second leg in Italy will take place a week later on Thursday, 16th April.

Exact timings of both of these games will be confirmed by UEFA on Friday.

Stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing details for the tie.