The 22-year-old, currently on loan at Barnsley FC, receives his latest senior call-up after first linking up with the national side during the November fixtures against Ecuador and Venezuela.

Goodman continues to gain valuable senior experience in League One this season, with Barnsley.

Canada’s March schedule sees them take on Iceland on Saturday, 28th March (17:00 BST), before facing Tunisia on Tuesday, 31st March (23:30 BST), with both fixtures held at BMO Field in Toronto.

The matches form part of a wider international series, with fellow opponents Iceland and Tunisia also set to face Haiti across the same matchdays – creating two full days of international football in Toronto.

For Canada, the window represents an important step in their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with opportunities to play on home soil becoming increasingly limited as the tournament approaches.

Further fixtures are already confirmed for the summer, with Canada set to host Uzbekistan in Edmonton on 1st June, before welcoming the Republic of Ireland to Montréal on 5th June.