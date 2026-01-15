The 22-year-old will look to gain further first-team experience with the League One side, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Huddersfield Town, where he made 12 appearances and kept four clean sheets.

Goodman joined Palace at Under-13 level and progressed rapidly through the youth ranks. He enjoyed an outstanding 2024/25 campaign on loan at AFC Wimbledon, helping the Dons secure promotion after being named in the League Two Team of the Season and winning the Golden Glove award.

Everyone at Palace wishes Owen the very best of luck during his loan spell.