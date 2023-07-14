The 19-year-old shot-stopper will be part of Ben Garner’s side for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign.

He joined Palace at Under-13s and has progressed through the ranks at the Academy. He won the Under-15 Floodlit Cup in 2019, in a side which also featured the likes of Tayo Adaramola, Jadan Raymond and Fionn Mooney.

Goodman made 28 appearances for Palace’s Under-21s in 2022/23, keeping seven clean sheets. He made the first-team bench four times and also managed to make a decisive penalty save in the Premier League International Cup semi-final against Valencia.

Everyone at Palace would like to wish Owen well on his loan spell.