After joining the club from Leicester City in the summer of 2022, Bailey-Gayle became Palace Women’s first-ever representative at a FIFA Women’s World Cup finals last summer, having been called up by Jamaica.

The forward concludes her time in south London having made 31 appearances in red and blue.

Cataldo, meanwhile, joined Palace in July after two successful years at Bristol City, and has since played eight games in all competitions.

Crystal Palace would like to thank both Paige and Lia for all their hard work and dedication during their spells at the club, and wish them well for their future careers.