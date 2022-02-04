They will both immediately begin a loan spell with Belgian First Division B side RWD Molenbeek to further their development for the remainder of this season.

Speaking with Palace TV, the new prospects revealed their determination to maximise their moves, with Joffre saying: “I’m really excited for the given opportunity and can’t wait to see what my future holds going forward. I can’t wait to get started and get to work right away.”

Jamai added: “I’m really excited to seek this opportunity and to see what it has in store. This is an opportunity of a lifetime so I understand what I have to do. I’m ready to put my head down and work.”