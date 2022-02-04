Joffre, a versatile 22-year-old Bolivian attacker, and Jamai, an attack-minded 20-year-old American midfielder, both developed at F.C. Florida Prep Academy. Jamai then went on to spend time with Maghreb de Fès in Morocco.
Crystal Palace have signed Sebastian Joffre and Rian Jamai to their Academy.
They will both immediately begin a loan spell with Belgian First Division B side RWD Molenbeek to further their development for the remainder of this season.
Speaking with Palace TV, the new prospects revealed their determination to maximise their moves, with Joffre saying: “I’m really excited for the given opportunity and can’t wait to see what my future holds going forward. I can’t wait to get started and get to work right away.”
Jamai added: “I’m really excited to seek this opportunity and to see what it has in store. This is an opportunity of a lifetime so I understand what I have to do. I’m ready to put my head down and work.”