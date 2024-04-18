Comedian and Creative Doc Brown and Palace legend Andrew Johnson will captain a side each in this year's charity fixture.

The line-ups will also star south London comedians Mo Gilligan and Chloe Petts; Paul, Harry, Diane, Ross, and Jasmine from this year’s BBC smash-hit The Traitors, former Palace players including Wayne Routledge, Sean Scannell and Gary Borrowdale; and many more recognisable faces from south London, Palace and beyond!

The famous faces will come together to compete for the revered Palace Aid trophy, all in aid of raising money to help end youth violence in south London. Profits will be divided between violence reduction charity Power The Fight and Palace for Life Foundation.

The match will take kick-off at 14:00 BST (subject to change with the time of the FA Cup final) at Selhurst Park on Saturday, 25th May.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.