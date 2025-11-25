Today, Tuesday, 25th November, marks White Ribbon Day. The White Ribbon Campaign (WRC), which is a global movement of men and boys working to end male violence against women and girls.

Crystal Palace, along with Transport for London (TFL) are aiming to raise awareness of the campaign, which looks to keep women and girls safe by being an active bystander.

Crystal Palace are also using our home fixture against Manchester United to highlight the campaign and raise awareness of gender-based violence and the part everyone plays in keeping women safe. TFL and White Ribbon will be joining us in the fan zone before the match to engage with fans and provide support and advice on being an effective ally, with a pitch side Q&A to follow at half-time.

The wider mission is to create culture where abuse is never tolerated, and everyone plays a role in challenging harmful attitudes and behaviours. By growing our network of male allies, who continue to help raise awareness of these important issues and call out harmful attitudes and behaviours towards women and girls, we ensure our environments are safe and welcoming spaces for all.

Crystal Palace has also signed the Women's Night Safety Charter and is a member of the ‘Employers' Initiative on Domestic Abuse’. The club also rolls out Welfare and Vulnerability Engagement training to matchday staff annually. This training equips employees to deescalate situations and protect women and vulnerable people, including through initiatives like the Ask for Angela scheme, as well as mentioning ways to report discrimination/ harassment.

Transport for London (TfL) has been a White Ribbon accredited organisation since 2022 but has been working for many years to tackle violence against women and girls on its public transport networks and in taxis and private hire vehicles. The safety and security of its customers and staff is its top priority and violence of any kind won’t be tolerated. TfL is working with the police to prevent offences, target offenders and pursue them through the courts. In addition, TfL is making it easier for customers to report incidents so that action can be taken and are calling on Londoners to be active bystanders and look out for each other by ‘acting like a friend’.

We all need to play our part so women can live free from the fear of male violence.

Remember, on matchdays at Selhurst Park you can report any concerns via our by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service – the number is 07507477 669 – or by scanning the MyVoice QR code, which can be found around the stadium and inside the front cover of the matchday programme.

We would also encourage supporters to make the White Ribbon promise, vowing to never use, excuse or remain silent about men's violence against women.