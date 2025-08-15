The partnership will provide valuable opportunities for University of Greenwich students to gain hands-on experience in the professional sports industry through placements, internships, and research projects across the club. Students will also benefit from guest speaker sessions with Palace staff, involvement in live projects, and matchday operations experience, helping to develop the next generation of talent in our local community.

University of Greenwich branding will appear across Selhurst Park and the club’s digital channels, including dedicated placement on the club’s Under-18 social media output. The partnership also includes discounted tickets for selected Crystal Palace Women’s and Under-21s matches, and access to Crystal Palace events and potential open days.