Now into its seventh season, the popular gaming competition gives fans a shot at glory on the virtual pitch, by mixing it with the best from other top-tier sides and winning silverware for their favourite club – as well as a share of a £100,000 prize pool.

Finals weekend takes place across both Saturday, 22nd March and Sunday, 23rd March. The duo of Thomas Stokes aka 'Stokes' and Ethan Higgins aka 'Ethxnh' will once again be representing Palace and looking to secure the silverware. Stokes even has experience of claiming the title previously in 2022/23, when representing Leeds United.

They finished second in Group C during the group stages, meaning they will enter the finals at the Round of 32 stage. The Palace pair will actually kick-off day one of the virtual footballing finals (Saturday, 16:10 GMT) against Manchester United at the host venue, BBC Studioworks in White City.