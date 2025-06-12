Pioneering the technology this season, as the first football club in England to offer it, Palace and their partners have enhanced the matchday experience for home and away supporters alike at Selhurst Park, allowing fans with sight loss to experience live football like never before.

The Innovation Award was presented at a prestigious ceremony in London last month.

Officially debuting at Selhurst in our match against Manchester United in September, the GiveVision headset, powered by a state-of-the-art private 5G network designed and installed by Shared Access, streams live footage directly to those fans in real time.

This cutting-edge system delivers an immersive, sharp stereoscopic feed to the working part of the user’s retina, enhancing remaining vision and enabling them to follow the game in unprecedented detail.