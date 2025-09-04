How it works

In each 25-man ‘List A’, eight places are reserved exclusively for homegrown ("locally trained") players – at least four of which must qualify as 'club-trained'.

In our case, these 'club-trained' players are Nathaniel Clyne, Caleb Kporha, Tyrick Mitchell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, as they have all been with Palace for at least entire years between the ages of 15 and 21.

There can also be, within the eight "locally trained" players, a number of ‘association-trained’ players, who have played in England for at least three years between the same age range.

In our case, seven players qualify as 'association-trained': Romain Esse, Marc Guéhi, Dean Henderson, Will Hughes, Remi Matthews, Eddie Nketiah and Adam Wharton.

Our List B squad

‘List B’ allows us to register an unlimited number of players for our European campaign, as long as they were born on or after 1st January 2004.

In Palace's case, that allows for a large number of our promising Academy prospects to also be registered for the forthcoming European campaign.

Each club is entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 00:00 CET on the day before the match in question.

Our full current 'List B' can be viewed on the UEFA Conference League website, where these designated players are marked by an asterisk (*).