The showpiece is scheduled to be played by Tuesday, 21st April 2026, with the fixture set to take place at the drawn home club’s main stadium. As with the semi-finals, this date acts as the competition deadline and remains subject to confirmation.

Further details regarding the confirmed date, kick-off time, ticketing information and any broadcast arrangements will be communicated to supporters in due course.

The young Eagles booked their place in the final with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Hotspur Way, courtesy of David Angibeaud’s decisive header.

In the other semi-final, Manchester United secured their spot with a 3-1 win over West Ham United.

Should the final be level after 90 minutes, it will be decided by extra time and, if required, a penalty shootout.