Patrick Vieira’s side will take on Chelsea at Wembley on the weekend of the 16th/17th of April, as they aim to book their place in the final.

The Eagles last met Chelsea in February at Selhurst Park. Thomas Tuchel's men currently sit third in the the Premier League. They booked their place in the semi-finals with a victory over Middlesbrough on Satuday evening.

Palace will be the away team for the semi-final.