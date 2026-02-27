The first leg at Selhurst Park will take place on Thursday, 12th March. The return leg will be held at AEK Arena the following week on Thursday, 19th March. Exact kick-off times will be confirmed later this evening.

The Cypriot club finished 8th in the league phase, collecting 12 points from six games. That meant they progressed automatically to the last 16.

Palace sealed a place in the last 16 after a 3-1 aggregate win over Zrinjski Mostar in the play-off round on Thursday night.

The Eagles have already met AEK Larnaca this season, in the competition’s league phase. The Cypriot side ran out 1-0 winners on matchday two at Selhurst Park thanks to Riad Bajic’s goal.

The rest of the pathway to the final was also confirmed in Friday's draw.

A win in the Round of 16 would see us face one of Fiorentina or Rakow in the quarter-finals. That tie would see Palace once again host the first leg and be away from home for the second leg.