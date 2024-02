The Eagles scored three high-quality goals to clinch victory against the Blades last time out at Selhurst Park, with Eze’s superb skill and long-range left-footed strike – and Olise’s sweeping half-volley, first-time and on the bounce – are up for the prize.

The goals have been chosen as two of the best scored in the Premier League in January, and you can vote for them to be crowned the Premier League’s Goal of the Month by clicking HERE.