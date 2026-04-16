Palace confirmed a place in the last four after seeing off Fiorentina 2-4 on aggregate following Thursday night's second leg in Italy.

Shakhtar Donetsk, who also had a 3-0 lead from the first leg, confirmed their place in the semis after knocking out AZ Alkmaar. The Ukrainian side secured a 2-2 in the second leg in the Netherlands, to progress 5-2 on aggregate.

The first leg of the semi-final will take place away from home at the Henryk-Reyman-Stadium, where Shakhtar have played their home European ties throughout 2025/26. Kick-off is set for 20:00 BST (21:00 local time) on Thursday, 30th April.

The return leg at Selhurst Park will take place on Thursday, 7th May, once again kicking off at 20:00 BST. The winners of the tie between the FA Cup and Ukrainian Cup holders will advance to the final in Leipzig on Wednesday, 27th May.

Stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing details for the semi-final tie.