The 25/26 Eagle White short sleeve shirt will be available in pro-fit, standard fit and women’s fit, as well as Junior and Infant fits. You can also purchase an Adult long-sleeve version. Accompanying shorts and socks will be available soon.

The 25/26 Women’s shirt will also be available to purchase, with principal partner TEN and accompanied by blue shorts, as the team look forward to their upcoming WSL2 campaign.

All Adult designs of the men’s feature the club’s principal partner NET88, while supporters will also have the option to add shirt sleeve partner Kaiyun Sports to their purchase. Junior shirts come unbranded.

As in previous seasons, the Macron kit has sustainability at its heart and is made from Eco Fabric, a polyester material 100% derived from recycled plastic and certified by the Global Recycled Standard.

The shirt is made from Eco Sirena Light with Eco Micromesh in the back for reduced weight and to ensure a high level of breathability on the pitch. This commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility has long characterised the production process, and is a value fully shared by the club.

The kit is available to buy online now, and will be available in-store from tomorrow (09:00 Wednesday).

Adult shirts will be priced from £65, with Body Fit shirts (both long and short sleeved) at £75 and Junior shirts from £50.