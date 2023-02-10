An appeal has been launched by the UK's Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help hundreds of thousands of people affected by the earthquakes, with survivors facing freezing conditions and in urgent need of aid.

The Premier League has committed to making a £1 million donation to the DEC Appeal to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need, and we encourage all supporters to donate whatever they can to help.

How you can help

You can help people affected by the crisis by making a donation and helping to raise money for the DEC appeal. This will allow DEC charities and their local partners to scale up their response and reach more people.