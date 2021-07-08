Internationally, the attacking midfielder has represented France Under-18s in the Toulon Tournament.

Having put pen to paper with the club, Olise said: “It’s a big moment - Premier League football. It’s a great club and I’m very excited to be here. Good players, a good manager, so I’m ready to start.”

Discussing Olise’s arrival, Chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m delighted that Michael has joined us at Crystal Palace. We have been monitoring him extremely closely for an extended period of time, and have been impressed by his consistent performances for Reading at such a young age.

“He clearly has an abundance of talent that I’m sure will excite all of our supporters, and clearly shows our direction of travel for this window.”

Manager Vieira added: “We have the tools in our football club to make him a better player, and we’ve known him quite well because he’s a player the football club have been following for a long time. I think it is important to refresh the squad, to bring some new faces, to bring young talent here, and this is a really good signing for us.”