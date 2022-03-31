The news will be warmly received by the club’s Australian fans, as well as those intending to travel from England, following the back-to-back postponements of the club’s plans to tour down under.

Crystal Palace F.C. Chairman Steve Parish said: “We are absolutely delighted to be visiting Australia for the first time in the club’s history, even more so following our two planned trips in recent pre-seasons being postponed due to COVID.

“It will be fantastic to finally witness Crystal Palace play in Australia, and to do so at the iconic MCG in front of our Australian fans and strong travelling support is something the entire squad and staff, led by Patrick Vieira, are excited about.”