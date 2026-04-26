The young Eagles secured their place in the last eight for the second consecutive season with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, having finished 10th in the league phase to reach a third successive PL2 knockout campaign.

United, meanwhile, progressed to the quarter-finals following a 3-2 win over Sunderland at the Progress With Unity Stadium, after finishing second in the league phase.

They enter the play-offs on the back of successive defeats, having lost to Real Madrid in the Premier League International Cup quarter-finals before ending their regular PL2 campaign with a home defeat to Newcastle United.

Adam Lawrence’s side will be aiming to repeat their previous successes in the competition, having lifted the title in 2012/13, 2014/15 and 2015/16.

The sides last met earlier this season, when Palace’s unbeaten run came to an end with a 4–1 defeat to the then league leaders at Salford’s Peninsula Stadium.

The quarter-finals will take place between Friday 1st and Monday 4th May 2026. Kick-offs for fixtures on Friday and Monday will be scheduled no earlier than 19:00 BST, while weekend matches must begin after 11:00 BST.

If any knockout match is level after 90 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played. Should the scores remain tied, the tie will be decided by a penalty shootout.

The winner will travel to face the winner of the quarter-final tie between Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official app and our Academy X (Twitter) page for confirmation of the date, kick-off time, ticketing and broadcast details.