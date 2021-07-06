The game will serve as precursor for the coming season, with Watford once again among Palace’s Premier League opponents after promotion from the Championship last season.

The sides are familiar adversaries, with wins in the 2016 FA Cup semi-final and 2013 Championship play-off final living long in Palace supporters’ memories.

This match follows confirmed friendlies against Portsmouth (16th July), Walsall (17th July), Stevenage (Palace XI, 23rd July), Ipswich Town (24th July) and Charlton Athletic (27th July).

You can view a full fixture list - including confirmed friendlies - by clicking here.

Ticket and broadcast information for this clash will be confirmed in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels.