The 2026 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will take place in Texas from 29th March to 5th April, with Palace joining 11 other leading academies from across the world in one of youth football’s most prestigious competitions.

Founded in 1980, the Dallas Cup is the oldest international youth tournament in the United States and has a long-standing association with English football.

Premier League giants including Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have all previously taken part, while West Ham United (1992), Nottingham Forest (2002), Liverpool (2008), Fulham (2013) and Everton (2016) are the only English sides to have lifted the Gordon Jago Super Group trophy to date.

Palace will now look to become the sixth English club to claim the honour, as the club continues to showcase the strength of its Academy programme on the global stage.

The young Eagles will face strong competition in Dallas however, with the current Gordon Jago Super Group field already featuring defending champions Botafogo, fellow Premier League side Aston Villa, MLS academy leaders Philadelphia Union, and four-time champions São Paulo FC.

The final line-up will consist of 12 elite teams representing top professional clubs and national federations from around the world.

Palace’s participation also comes at a time of growing global focus on football in North Texas, with the City of Dallas set to host the opening match of England’s group at the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 edition of the Dallas Cup builds on a record-breaking 2025 tournament, which saw the introduction of expanded boys’ and girls’ divisions from U10 to U19, attracting over 100,000 spectators during tournament week.

Further details regarding the tournament will be confirmed and communicated to supporters in due course.