Crystal Palace Under-18s’ Premier League South fixture against Chelsea, originally scheduled for Saturday 24th January (11:00 GMT) at Cobham Training Centre, has been postponed.
The match will now be played on Tuesday, 10th March, with a 12:00 kick-off at Cobham, and will still be available to watch live on Palace TV+.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused.