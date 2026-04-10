The revamped PL2 format, introduced in 2023/24, replaced the previous two-division structure with a single 29-team league featuring all Category One academies. Each side plays 20 regular-season fixtures against different opponents, with matchups determined by a draw based on performances over the previous three seasons.

At the end of the league phase, the top 16 teams progress to the play-offs, which follow a single-elimination format: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. Teams finishing first to eighth are guaranteed a home tie in the opening round, with higher-seeded sides hosting throughout wherever possible.

Each play-off tie is decided on the night, with extra time and penalties used if necessary. A top-16 finish also secures qualification for next season’s Premier League International Cup, while teams finishing 17th–24th enter a separate cross-category play-off alongside leading Category Two sides.

Palace mathematically sealed their play-off place with one game to spare, following favourable results elsewhere during the week. The young Eagles will aim to finish as high as possible in the table, with a top-eight finish offering the added advantage of a home tie in the round of 16.

Attention now turns to their final league fixture against Arsenal at the VBS Community Stadium on Monday, 13th April (19:00 BST). Victory could be crucial in boosting their chances of securing a top-eight finish.

If you can’t make it to the game against Arsenal on Monday (13th April), you can watch all the action LIVE on Palace TV+, with coverage starting from 18:45 GMT - click here for more information and to subscribe now!

Tickets for the game are available from just £1 - click HERE for more information and to subscribe now!