The first leg away from home will take place on Thursday, 19th February. The return leg at Selhurst Park will be held the following week at Thursday, 26th February. Exact kick-off times are still yet to be confirmed.

The Bosnian club finished 23rd in the league place, collecting seven points from six games.

The Eagles sealed a place in the play-off stage after finishing 10th in the league phase.

A win in the play-offs would see us face either Mainz 05 or AEK Larnaca in the Round of 16. This would also be contested over two legs, with a draw taking place after the play-off round.

