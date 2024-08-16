A new date for the fixture will be arranged in due course. Supporters who have purchased tickets for this match are advised to email (boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk) or call the box office (0333 360 1861).
We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Crystal Palace Under-21s’ Premier League 2 match against Fulham Under-21s has been postponed due to an insufficient level of player medical care.
