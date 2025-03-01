The 48-year-old Norwegian has enjoyed domestic and international success coaching at the highest level of both the women’s and men’s games, most recently guiding Norway's men's Under-21s side to only its third-ever U21 European Championship finals in 2023.
A former Norway Under-21 international himself, Smerud began coaching whilst still a top-flight player, including a short spell as assistant coach with Norway Women, with whom he won a bronze medal at the 2009 Women’s Euros.
After completing a degree in Psychology at the University of Copenhagen, he took on his first permanent managerial role in 2011, joining Hønefoss BK. In his first season in charge, his team won promotion to the top-flight, and he was subsequently named Norwegian Young Coach of the Year.
Smerud then joined the Norwegian Football Federation in 2014 and served in a variety of roles over a successful decade, including caretaker head coach of both Norway’s Women’s and Men’s senior teams, and Deputy Technical Director.