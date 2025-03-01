Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams said: “It is fantastic to welcome Leif, with his range of impressive experiences at the top level of the game, to Crystal Palace Football Club.

“Leif’s experience and credentials speak for themselves and, as we head into a crucial stretch of games at the end of our Women’s Super League season, we feel he will be an outstanding fit for maximising the undoubted potential of this group of players.”

Leif Smerud commented: “I’m really honoured, I’m proud and I’m very happy to join Crystal Palace, a club with a long history in football.

“I've been lucky enough for 10 years to talk to players about the privilege of representing their country. I believe football is about more than tactics – it's about a connection with some values, and I really think that Crystal Palace has values that I connect with.

“It's a club that's no stranger to hard work and punching above its weight. It's an honour to connect with a club like that, and the people I've met in the process are also brilliant people. I really look forward to representing the club and all that it stands for.”

His first game in charge of Palace Women will be against Liverpool at the VBS Community Stadium this Sunday (2nd March, 14:00 GMT kick-off); tickets for that match are available here.