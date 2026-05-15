Eve Annets, Lola Brown, and Lucy Newell all played a part in Palace's dramatic promotion to the top-flight.

Goalkeeper Annets joined Palace in September last year on loan from Manchester City.

All three of her Palace appearances came in the Subway Women's League Cup, including a hard-fought clean sheet in the stunning 3-0 away win at Leicester City.

Brown joined from Chelsea in early August, and made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles.

Palace fans will remember her final day performance against Portsmouth fondly, where she grabbed three assists from the bench to help the Eagles win promotion to the Women's Super League.

Centre-back Newell was a January addition to Potter's squad, joining Palace on loan from Manchester United after a spell at Birmingham City earlier in the season.

After a few injuries in defence late in the season, Newell stepped into the team seamlessly - playing in and winning all of our final three games in the league.

Everyone at Palace would like to express our thanks to Eve, Lola, and Lucy for their efforts both on and off the pitch during the season and wish them all the best for the next chapter in their careers.