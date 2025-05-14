Lily Woodham, Lexi Potter, and Aniek Nouwen will all return to their parent clubs following the end of their loan spells at Palace.

Woodham joined the club on loan from National Women's Soccer League club Seattle Reign in September and went on to make 24 appearances for Palace in all competitions.

She was voted your TEN Player of the Month for February, after recording a clean sheet against Newcastle United and an assist away at Manchester United.

Potter re-joined Palace on loan from Chelsea in August 2024, after a successful loan spell with the club during the 2023/24 season.

The England under-19's midfielder was a regular starter for Palace this season, making 23 appearances in all competitions.

Potter was voted the TEN Player of the Month for October, after she was instrumental in Palace picking up points away to Leicester and Liverpool.

Nouwen arrived on loan at the end of the January transfer window, joining from Chelsea.

The 26-year-old centre-back made four WSL appearances for the Eagles and scored on her debut in the 3-1 home win against Aston Villa in March.

Everyone at Palace would like to express our thanks to Lily, Lexi and Aniek for their efforts both on and off the pitch during the season and wish them all the best for the next chapter in their careers.